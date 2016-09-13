Incredibly quiet. The loudest thing is the object itself moving through the air, and the magnets can be adjusted to change the 'volume' of movement, so if you make the movement very large, it will create more noise. We can't hear a feather from 10 feet away in a quiet room. For the techies out there, we estimate it's around 30dB. And yes! Please touch it! If you touch the objects you will feel the secret that your eyes cannot see - that they are vibrating very quickly (80 times back and forth every second). It's a fun way to discover the illusion. The electromagnet is totally safe to touch as it is all at very low voltage and strength. It's fun for all ages.